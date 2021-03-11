Ontario is moving Sudbury and Manitoulin back into lockdown, effective Friday at 12:01 am.

The decision to move into the grey zone on its response framework was made on the advice of the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health due to the "concerning trends in public health indicators and in consultation wit the local medical officer of health," the government said in a press release Thursday morning.

Sudbury-Manitoulin currently has 211 active cases.

From March 3 to March 9, the region's case rate increased by 54.1 per cent to 75.9 cases per 100,000 people.

The government said that based on its assessment of data, the lockdown serves as an "emergency brake," which makes an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, guard against variants, and protect the health system's capacity.

Fore more information on restrictions in the grey zone, visit the government's COVID-19 response page.