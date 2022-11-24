The Ontario Native Women's Association (ONWA) is supporting the expansion of the Living Space Shelter in Timmins.

ONWA is investing $13,000 to add 15 new shelter beds, and as part of the partnership will also offer its own services and outreach to clients at the shelter.

"A lot of our community members when they want to have access to support services in Timmins, they have to go all over the city in terms of walking," said Virginia Sutherland, the manager of the Timmins branch of the ONWA.

"I said you know what, we're going to go to the community members, we're going to come here and provide those services and those support needed here."

Sutherland said those services will include case management for clients, as well as cultural activities including smudging ceremonies and visits from elders.

As part of the partnership, five of the new shelters beds will also be prioritized for Indigenous women fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.

Sutherland said this will provide those women in crisis situations with a "warm, secure" space, and staff on hand to assist them.

'We need to work collaboratively'

Anna Betty Achneepineskum, deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation, flew all the way from Thunder Bay for the announcement in Timmins this week.

Nishnawbe Aski has 49 member nations throughout northern Ontario. Achneepinieskum said housing as well as mental health and addiction are major concerns for her.

"We're dealing with populations where there is you know a 40 per cent need for housing within … most of our communities," Achneepineskum said.

Achneepineskum said much more support and investments are needed to tackle housing needs in the region and throughout the country, but she's glad to see organizations working together with a plan of action.

"We need to work collaboratively and in unity to ensure that services and resources are available."