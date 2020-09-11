New non-profit wants to help people in Sudbury create change and community one mural at a time

For many, the 2020 news cycle has felt relentless — from demonstrations on anti-Black racism across Canada and the United States, to new back-to-school protocols and the ongoing challenges of COVID-19.

The doom and gloom has many wondering where they fit into the great scheme of things, and what difference they can make in a world that seems to be struggling to make sense of itself.

Wallace Gillard is the executive director of the new non-profit community arts project, in Sudbury, called Live Love Louder.

He says he wants to help locals, especially in marginalized parts of the city, to create meaningful, positive change mural by mural, neighbourhood by neighbourhood. The project began to take form over the summer months.

The Louis Street mural, the group's first, features 165 wooden hands decorated by community members in the area. (Live Love Louder/Facebook)

"There's a lot of good to share. And for us the good we can share is our experience painting, creating murals with community," Gillard said.

"This is going to be really big for Sudbury, really big for our community and really show that we have a lot of unity," he said, "We really have a community that cares about one another."

Members of the group help to put on the finishing touches to the colourful downtown mural. (Live Love Louder/Facebook)

So far, the new project has managed to already create a mural on Louis Street in the city's downtown area. Gillard said the mural was put up with the help of 165 residents from the area, young and old.

Together locals in the neighbourhood decorated individual wooden hands that were added to the Louis Street mural, he said.

The particular project also aimed to revitalize an existing mural on the street that had deteriorated over the last five years.