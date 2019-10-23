The City of Greater Sudbury will be exploring options to install lighting to part of the Junction Creek Waterway Park Trail.

During Tuesday's Finance and Administration Committee meeting, ward 12 councillor, Joscelyne Landry-Altmann, tabled a motion requesting a business case to install lighting along the 2.2 km section of the trail that connects the downtown to the Flour Mill.

"This is a paved trail that's used extensively ... it's a highly used area and the pathways are a mode of transportation for that area, given the economic demographic," said Landry-Altmann.

"It is seen as a way of increasing the use of the trail itself."

Landry-Altmann says they are asking for a business case to find funding through the city's budget, however, they are also exploring other options for the funding required to install the lights.

The motion adds that lighting on the Junction Creek Waterway Park Trail will also encourage people to choose active transportation rather than driving, which could help reduce the city's carbon footprint and traffic congestion.

The business case will be part of council's 2020 budget deliberations. Budget meetings are scheduled for the first week of December.