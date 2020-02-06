Greater Sudbury Public Library eagerly resumes in-person services

For some, a public library is a treasure trove; a giant gold mine filled with stacks and stacks of possible adventures to be had.

For others it can be a place of refuge and shelter, or simply a space to cultivate connection and access vital services.

For the past year or so, people's experience with the Greater Sudbury Public Library has been altered to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions.

The city's library system was forced to adjust to the pandemic roller coaster, oscillating between in-person and online services. On Monday, however, the library was finally able to welcome back patrons for the first time after several long months of lockdown.

In some of our larger branches we had over 200 people and in our smaller branches between 30 and 60 people. — Mette Kruger, manager of libraries and heritage services

"People were very, very anxious to come back," said Mette Krüger, manager of libraries and heritage services.

"We had one person who called to make an appointment for a curbside, when she found out we were in fact open she squealed with excitement and came right away so she could pick out her own items."

Krüger said since resuming in-person services, the library has been bustling with patrons throughout the day.

"Monday was definitely our busiest day this week, so far. In some of our larger branches we had over 200 people and in our smaller branches between 30 and 60 people," she said.

Carol Carr with her two daughters Haley and Sophia at the MacKenzie Street branch in Sudbury. (Sam Juric/CBC)

For Carol Carr and her family, not having in-person access to the library has been somewhat challenging.

"You have to buy your books, so it's just a little bit more, you know, with three kids they don't get to pick exactly what their interests are all the time because of what's for sale and trying to budget for three kids, it's a big budget."

Carr added that she's missed how the library helps to open her children's eyes to the world and what it has to offer.

Even as in-person services have resumed, patrons are asked to continue to adhere to COVID-19 health guidlines. (Sam Juric/CBC)

Krüger said while she feels the library worked hard to make the best of COVID-19's challenging circumstances, the past year or so has made it difficult to deliver core aspects of the library's services that community members rely on.

"So the public space where you can come and there's no requirement to purchase anything to stay. It's a cool place in the summer, a warm place in the winter. And we just weren't able to provide that basic service."

"I have missed being able to support library branches that do provide a lifeline for people."