Greater Sudbury Public Library says increased budget would ensure continued level of service

The Greater Sudbury Public Library says its striving to deliver a stream of service, from lending books to access to social services, but inflation is posing a challenge.

In its proposed budget for 2023 to council, the library asked the city for nearly $10 million. That's up 7.4 per cent from last year.

Brian Harding is the CEO and chief librarian with the Sudbury Library. He says the city is the main source of money for the library.

"The increases we do have to our budget, it's the cost to continue doing the same business. To continue to deliver the same service levels because we know those costs continue to increase," Harding said.

Libraries receive part of their funding from the province. Along with taxpayer dollars, the library estimates it will receive about $413,000 from the Ontario government.

However, the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries says the Ontario government hasn't increased its public library grant for the last 25 years.

Dina Stevens is the executive officer of the Federation of Ontario Public Libraries. She says inflation has caused the the provincial grant to have less impact.

"While 20 years ago that particular envelope of money would have been six per cent of a library's funding, it's depreciated to about two per cent. So we've actually lost the value of those funds," Stevens said.

Brian Harding is the CEO and chief librarian with the Greater Sudbury Public Library. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

"It's vital to support the sustainability of our local public libraries and the services that they provide," she said.

Harding said that even if the proposed budget increase is approved, the Sudbury library will have to find money elsewhere.

The Sault Ste. Marie Public Library will be presenting its proposed budget to city council Monday night. It's asking for an increase of 4.3 per cent.