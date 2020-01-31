Sudbury's LGBTQ community says a letter on the Greater Sudbury Police Service's Facebook page could be making problems with online harassment even worse.

In recent months, members of Sudbury's queer community have complained of online attacks, bullying, homophobia and transphobia by hate groups.

The police have been notified and have said they're investigating.

But last Thursday the police service posted a letter on Facebook addressed to the LGBTQ community.

The letter talks about how online incidents are complicated, and rarely cross over to the threshold of criminality as outlined in federal legislation.

In part, the letter said:

We stand united with Fierté Sudbury Pride and the entire 2SLGBTQ community as allies and supporters. We take reports of harassment against community members very seriously and promise to do everything in our power to keep you safe.

The letter went on to say:

Online incidents such as these are uniquely complicated. Unkind and even offensive commentary and/or conversations online rarely cross over to the threshold of criminality as outlined in Federal legislation. The threshold for criminality for both online and in-person hurtful comments is high as legislation was created long before the introduction of social media. The difference between not being able to lay charges and not being willing to lay charges is significant.

Alex Tetreault is chair of Fierté Sudbury Pride. He says the letter, which was intended to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community, has had the opposite effect.

Tetreault says that since the letter was posted on Facebook, the alleged haters have felt more emboldened than ever. He added that Fierté Sudbury Pride has neither named nor identified any of the individuals or groups.

"They think that they won't face any consequences for online speech. They use the statement as a way to justify the idea that they're the victim in all of this," he said.

While he understands that the police feel their hands are tied by outdated legislation, Tetreault says that doesn't help members of the LGBTQ community.

"If we can't count on the police to help in these situations we don't know what to do or where to turn, especially if we don't know what the guidelines are," said Tetreault. "And we have the general impression that they are sometimes applied arbitrarily," he added.

Tetreault says it can sometimes be difficult for queer folk to reach out to police, and then to be told that nothing can be done just worsens the trauma.

Tetreault says that Fierté Sudbury Pride has been in contact with GSPS leadership and they're trying to figure out the best way to move forward.

"It's somewhat comforting because obviously, what we want and what the police want is for the community to be safe," he added.

Tetreault says that Fierté Sudbury Pride will keep the lines of communication open with police and work closely with them to ensure that the hateful behaviour stops.