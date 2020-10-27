With Remembrance Day less than two weeks away, legions are preparing for the annual poppy campaign. But organizers expect to bring in less money through poppy sales his year, because of the pandemic.

"We're certainly approaching things differently," said Bernadette Lamirande, chair of the poppy campaign at at Legion Branch 76, Fred Star, in the Minnow Lake area of Sudbury.

Lamirande says the branch was advised to do very limited in-person poppy sales, to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

"Even some of our drivers that drop off our boxes to the different stores have decided to bow out because of concerns of COVID. So we think we would have first of all a very hard time finding enough people to tag [sell poppies] at all our regular locations. And secondly we're worried about their safety and the safety of the public," Lamirande said.

She says the legion has partnered with local stores to have boxes of poppies available, and the branch is looking into having one weekend of in-person sales at Costco, with physical distancing measures in place, and poppies spread out on a table.

"And then once that stock has been gone from the table, the person will then move back up to the table and replenish the table and move back again in order to avoid contact."

'Still enthusiastic'

At the Falconbridge-Garson Legion, Branch 336, hundreds of poppies have been packed into boxes, but president Stuart O'Neil says members will not be selling them in-person, relying instead on having boxes available at local stores, where people can leave a donation.

Last year, O'Neil says the branch raised about $12,000 through the poppy campaign. Despite the changes and limitations, O'Neil says he's going into the campaign with a "positive mindset."

"I expect that where we do have poppy boxes out, that people will be making donations," O'Neil said.

Stuart O'Neil is the president of the Falconbridge-Garson Legion. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Lamirande, meanwhile, says she doesn't expect to raise as much money as usual this year. She says wreath sales are down, and she knows many people are facing financial challenges. She says she's heading into the campaign without any expectation or goal of how much money it will be able to raise.

"We know that the people of Sudbury are very generous, and do know that it is a great cause. So we're still going ahead, we're still enthusiastic. Whatever money we raise hey, that's money that we've raised that we can put back out there," Lamirande said.