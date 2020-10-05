A private sector group in Sudbury has a new vision for the Ledo Hotel in the city's downtown core.

A group called Le Ledo Inc wants to redevelop the building into a multi-purpose commercial entity — which it says could be a flagship for the city.

"The intent is to bring some new life and new energy into the downtown," said real estate broker Chris Tammi, spokesperson for Le Ledo.

The Ledo Hotel currently operates as a rooming house. The Le Ledo development would include storefronts, office space, and other commercial uses.

'Reimagining' the downtown

Tammi says the group was motivated to pursue their idea because of other developments in the works nearby — such as the Place des Arts, and plans for a new library and art gallery. Tammi says the vision fits with the city's master plan.

The Le Ledo plan involves "reimagining" the entire Shaughnessy, Elgin and Van Horne Streets block, Tammi says. He says the plan would "repurpose and integrate the existing Ledo hotel into the development" — building a tower on top, up to 14 storeys.

The public perception is that there are problems downtown that we'd like to help solve. — Chris Tammi

Tammi would not disclose the stakeholders in the group, saying they wish to remain confidential until receiving municipal approvals.

The Le Ledo development would include storefronts on the lower level, and up to 14 storeys above, with other commercial space. (Le Ledo Inc)

With the Ledo Hotel currently operating as a rooming house, Tammi acknowledged the plan would displace people. He says the group plans to donate $150,000 to a social service agency to assist with outreach in the area.

"We want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. And of course you know the public perception is that there are problems downtown that we'd like to help solve, and obviously private sector investment is really where that starts."