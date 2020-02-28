Have you ever wondered what it's like to have a birthday every four years?

Just ask Sudburians Darren Ceccarelli, Lisa Bray and Abby Tullio.

Each one is a leap year baby born on Feb. 29.

Darren Ceccarelli is celebrating his 15th birthday today, even though he was born in 1960.

Party planner Lisa Bray turns 13 today . . . multiplied by four.

And Laurentian University student Abby Tullio is the youngest of the three. She turns five today even though she's been around for 20 years.

Tullio says she was a little late coming into the world. She was supposed to be born on Feb. 27.

Bray was born during a huge leap year baby contest in Sudbury, complete with prizes. But she came in second. "So I got nothing," she said.

Ceccarelli says his mother still has a newspaper clipping from 1960 because he was one of the first in Sudbury to be born on Feb. 29.

Being a leap year baby has its advantages, he said. "If you want to feel younger you just tell everybody you're younger, that's all," he said. "I only get a birthday every four years."

Bray says her mother always made her birthday special "I was the only girl, I was the baby, I had three older brothers. I think I really milked it too."

Tullio says people feel badly for her when there isn't a Feb. 29 and they want to make her birthday a bit more special. By "more special" she means "more gifts."

Bray says when she turned 12 (48 in real years), her friends thought it was hilarious to give her Barbies and the Twister game. "And I got all the little 12th birthday cards," she said. "We used Twister, I'm not going to lie," she laughed.

"This year I'm turning 13," said Bray. "And I actually just got back from Orlando where I ran 13.1 miles . . . a half-marathon for my 13th birthday," she added.

But being a leap year baby does have its pitfalls. Tullio found that out last year when she turned 19 . . . in real years, not leap years.

"I tried to go to the bar with my friends and when I gave my ID to the bouncer and it said the 29th he thought it was a fake," said Tullio.

"I had to Google the definition of a leap year and show it to him," she said. Tullio eventually got into the bar.

Ceccarelli joked that he has a few years to go yet before he's eligible to vote.

And how are the leap year babies celebrating today?

Ceccarelli says his wife has something special planned for him — something from his bucket list — but it's a secret.

As for Bray, she plans parties for a living so she thinks she intimidates her family a little. "Honestly, I'm happy with anything and I love spending time with my family," she said. "I asked for something low-key so they haven't told me but I'm expecting to be totally happy."

As for Tullio, she's contemplating getting a bumblebee tattoo.