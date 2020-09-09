Admission to a number of suspended Laurentian University programs could soon be reinstated, after a vote this week by the university's senate.

Last month, the Sudbury university announced it was putting admission to 17 programs on hold, citing low enrolment.

At the time, the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) said only the university's senate, and not the administration, had the authority to make that kind of decision. And in its meeting this week, the university's senate agreed.

The senate voted in favour of reinstating admissions to the programs, which range from archeology to geography to modern languages and music.

"It's an important step forward regardless of what might happen in the future," said Jean-Charles Cachon, secretary and treasurer with the LUFA.

'Separation of powers'

While the academic year has already started, Cachon says by reinstating admissions, students who had enrolled in other programs when admission had been cancelled could shift back to their desired program.

The suspension didn't affect students already in their second or higher year of study, who were told they would be able to complete their programs.

Jean-Charles Cachon is the secretary and treasurer of the Laurentian University Faculty Association. (Submitted by Jean-Charles Cachon)

Cachon says it's important to maintain the "separation of powers" between the board of governors and the university senate.

"The prerogatives of senates over programming are one of the pillars of the university system in this province and in Canada," Cachon said.

He also says in this case, Laurentian offers a number of the programs unique within northern Ontario.

"So it was absolutely crucial that some of these programs be preserved as much as possible in order to keep a necessary variety of programs in the region," Cachon said.

Laurentian University declined CBC's request for an interview.

In a statement it "note[s] the recommendation" of the Senate, and said the academic planning committee, which is a sub-committee of the senate, will be discussing these programs as early as this Friday."