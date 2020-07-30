How challenging is it to access services and supports for families with autistic children in northern Ontario? A new study at Laurentian University is working to quantify just that.

Julien Bonin is a master's student in Laurentian's Interdisiplinary Health progam and is the lead researcher with the survey. He is also the father of two autistic children.

"We're located in Sudbury, which is the largest city in northern Ontario and just seeing how difficult it is for my family to access these services — how much more difficult must it be for someone in other parts of the province, in more rural and smaller areas?"

So far, Bonin's survey has had about 100 participants share their experiences across northern Ontario, from Sudbury, to James Bay, to the Manitoba border. But he wants that number to grow before the study closes.

The survey is still seeking participants whose children are under the age of 18 and who have resided in northern Ontario for at least two years.

Bonin said he's still in search of participants as he is determined to ensure that the data includes a range of families from diverse circumstances and locations in the north.

Julien Bonin says his research is of particular importance as he is the father of two autistic children and understands firsthand how difficult it can be to access services and supports in northern Ontario. (Submitted by Julien Bonin)

"I'm happy to see, just quickly looking over, that it's not just people from Sudbury answering. I'm getting people from different parts of the province answering, people from smaller towns, large towns. So it's not just getting voices from one area," he said.

"Especially those in more smaller and rural areas who may have to travel considerable distances if they don't have services in their area."

When Sara Kitler-Pothier heard about the study she didn't hesitate to share her experience as a mother whose eight-year-old son is autistic.

No hesitation

Kitler-Pothier said she saw the survey as an opportunity.

"Parent's responses will help to gain insight into what may make it more difficult to access autism services in northern Ontario beyond just the lack of capacity," she said.

"Barriers such as travel distances, costs to travel, poor road maintenance, ability for children to travel, provider availability and also their ability to travel to and from families."

Sara Kitlar-Pothier chairs a committee that is pushing for a needs-based approach to autism. She is the mother of an autistic child. (supplied/Sarah Kitlar-Pothier)

Bonin said the data collected from the study could help to inform future policies for services and supports in the region.

"Using this to provide information to providers and hopefully to government to say, 'Look these are the issues in northern Ontario. We have the survey, we have the data to show it. What can we do to overcome these challenges?'"

Bonin said once the information is gathered, he aims to have the data analyzed by next spring.