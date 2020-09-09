Laurentian University academics join nationwide Scholar Strike for Black Lives in Canada

Hundreds of academics across the country are taking part in labour action in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Scholar Strike for Black Lives in Canada is a two-day event, which began on Wednesday and has seen hundreds of academics pausing regular classes and offering public teach-ins instead.

The list includes about a dozen professors from Laurentian University in Sudbury. Officials with the university say it's in full support of its faculty who have chosen to take part in the labour action.

"We're definitely at the crossroads of some incredibly meaningful historical and societal change. Our communities are coming together in ways that we have never seen before to raise our voices in protest," said Isabelle Bourgeault-Tassé director of communications, marketing and government relations at the university.

"Academia and universities and colleges and the higher education sector can certainly be a part of that."

Acts of protest

Protests spread across the world after George Floyd, a Black man living in Minneapolis, Minn., was murdered on May 25 during his arrest. Scene footage showed officer Derek Chauvin holding his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes before he died. Four officers including Chauvin have been charged.

Then, on On Aug. 26, players in the NBA slated to take the court instead protested the Wisconsin police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by sitting out the playoff games.

The unprecedented move spurred similar actions in Major League Baseball, followed by the National Hockey League and other pro sports.

Calls for change reached the academic world in the U.S. and that spread into Canada.

Some critics panned the recent player boycotts of playoff games in the NBA, MLB and NHL and suggested the move by the affluent athletes wouldn't result in much change .

That turned out to be wrong , as their demands and action continue to inspire a range of spinoff actions outside arenas and stadiums, including those of Canadian academics.

Sara Torres is an assistant professor of social work at Laurentian. While she had no classes scheduled during the strike, she's been taking action by participating in the online teach-ins.

"It's a feeling of not knowing when people are going to shout a racial slur at you, when they are going to say 'Go back home', or when people are going to say 'Where is your accent from? I can't understand when you're speaking," says Sara Torres, assistant professor of social work at Laurentian University. (Kate Rutherford/CBC)

'Sometimes it's very hard'

Torres says academics have a responsibility to challenge systemic racism within the education system in Canada.

"This strike reminds us of that responsibility, of that obligation as scholars to make sure that we do not forget that we don't only focus on our topic of teaching but that we always remind our students of the bigger picture," she said.

As a Black, Indigenous woman originally from Colombia, Torres said navigating Canada's education system has been challenging at times.

"Sometimes it's very hard," she said.

"And we know from the literature that students can be very harsh with people who are racial minority backgrounds or Black professors .. women ... especially racial minority women. When I teach, I take all those things into consideration."

As a member of Sudbury's BIPOC community, Torres said she's largely been met with welcoming sentiments during the three years she's lived in the city. But sometimes, she can't help but wonder if one day those pleasantries could expire. It's just one of the things that has motivated her to take action.

"It's a feeling of not knowing when people are going to shout a racial slur at you, when they are going to say 'Go back home', or when people are going to say 'Where is your accent from? I can't understand when you're speaking," Torres said.

"[The] appearance of welcoming can disappear in a second."