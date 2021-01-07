Sudbury man facing 6 counts of fraud after alleged landscaping scam

Sudbury police say they have arrested and charged a 37-year-old man with six counts of fraud, after complaints from residents about landscaping services that were never completed.

Officers arrested him last month in connection with the incidents, which took place during the summer in Greater Sudbury.

Police allege that, between May and September, the man accepted deposits from people for landscaping services on

behalf of a local company. The deposits were accepted with the promise of the landscaping services being completed over the summer months.

None of the jobs were completed and in the fall, residents began filing reports through the police service's online

reporting portal.

Police say investigators discovered the man did not work with the local landscaping company, and took the deposits with no intention of completing the promised services.

The man now faces six counts of fraud under $5,000, and will be in court Feb. 12 to answer to the charges.

Police warn homeowners

With this incident in mind, Sudbury police are encouraging people to do their research before signing a contract or providing a down payment.

They recommend the following tips:

Search the business name or person's name online, including Facebook pages or other social media profiles.

Verify applicable licences

Ask for identification and references

Obtain everything in writing

End the interaction if you feel uncomfortable

More news from CBC Sudbury