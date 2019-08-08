Myur Patel, operator of the Moonlight Inn and Suites on Sudbury's Kingsway, says most of the time the air in the neighbourhood is clean and fresh-smelling, despite being within reach of a municipal landfill.

But on days when the wind shifts, customers let him know.

"You know we have about between 30 to 40 people here almost every day," Patel told CBC News. "And they can't sit outside."

"At certain times it was getting bad to the point they were complaining to me, so I brought this to the city."

Patel said the city has "been great" at dealing with his complaints, which he says stretch back across five years. He describes the smell as a "composting, degrading smell of wood and earthy tones."

The Moonlight Inn and Suites is one of a handful of businesses in the Moonlight Avenue neighbourhood, just a short distance from the landfill. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

He estimates the smell has forced him and his customers indoors about six or seven times so far this year.

Patel said he just wants the city to figure out a way of moving the process deeper into the landfill, or re-locating the composting processes to a different site, one farther from residences and businesses.

"You know we have a really amazing place here," Patel said. "People just keep coming. And that's just one thing that needs to be dealt with in a timely fashion now that it's affecting people's lives."

Chantal Mathieu is the director of Environmental Services at the City of Greater Sudbury. She encourages people to call 311 if they smell anything out of the ordinary coming from the landfill. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

The city takes its odours seriously

Chantal Mathieu, the city's director of environmental services, said any complaints about odours are dealt with quickly.

"We assign staff to go out to the site right away to do a routine check of the surrounding community and then go into the site to identify if there's any operating issue that needs to stop or change in order to mitigate those odours," Mathieu said.

They also proactively ensure that garbage isn't left exposed, and that composting is done when the wind is blowing away from the nearby neighbourhood.

She said calls about the landfill odours have been "sporadic" recently, but she still encourages people to call 311 to report any change.

"We'd like to mitigate odours. That's one of our requirements," Mathieu said. "There's a variety of nuisances that can come from landfill sites. And our job is to mitigate or minimize it."

"It's never going to be 100 per cent perfect. Garbage stinks, right? We have to live with that...we produce garbage every day."

Kelsey Huffman, a waste specialist with the city, is used as a 'sniffer' to detect odours in neighbourhoods surrounding the Kingsway landfill. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

Enter...The Sniffer

The city employs a solid waste specialist to detect or "sniff" out malodorous scents at the landfill.

Kelsey Huffman said she is "a professional sniffer," and makes weekly rounds of the site, as well as the Moonlight-Levesque neighbourhoods in the vicinity to make sure that landfill operations aren't posing a problem.

"Sometimes you can get a little bit of smell from the leaf and yard but normally it's kind of woody and it actually smells quite good," Huffman said. "That's not where any issues usually come from."

Most of the issues come from the disposal area, Huffman said, where most of the waste is collected, and from the area where compost collected from green bins is kept.

Huffman, who completed a post-secondary program in environmental monitoring, said that the city has authority to stop any operation that is causing smells to waft into the neighbourhood, but she said the air is usually "pretty good."

"It doesn't normally get too smelly," Huffman said. "Sometimes when you're standing right beside a fresh compost pile that's been baking in the sun, it will smell naturally. It should smell, it is waste."

"But normally, all is good. We're in the middle of the neighborhood here and I don't smell anything. We're pretty close to the landfill and it's just a regular neighborhood. There's no smells that are out of the ordinary," she said.

"If anything, you can smell the trees and the flowers."