The new provincial government was a hot topic of conversation at the annual Labour Day Festival in Sudbury.

The event, which was hosted by the Sudbury & District Labour Council (SDLC), featured speakers from local unions, as well as Sudbury MPP Jamie West.

For West, this Labour Day has taken on a special meaning, with his recent appointment as labour critic for the NDP.

West, who was previously the president of the SDLC, said he's looking forward to speaking on behalf of Ontario workers.

"In the past it was about the unions in Sudbury and working people in Sudbury, and now it's across the whole province," he told CBC News.

Sudbury MPP Jamie West was recently named the Ontario NDP's labour critic. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

With Doug Ford's progressive Conservative government in power, West said the recent Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs legislation passed by the former Liberal government is at risk.

The legislation includes guarantees like $15 minimum wage, equal pay and personal emergency leave.

Ford campaigned on a promise to cancel the minimum wage increase, and instead offer a tax cut for minimum wage and middle income earners.

"The math has been done on that already. It's going to result in $2,000 less in the pockets for the poorest people in our province," West said. "That's not going to help them."

'We get to set the agenda'

Mélodie Bérubé, a campaign organizer with the Sudbury Worker's Centre, said workers have to make their voices heard to protect that legislation — not just on Labour Day, but all year.

"This is just one day where we get to celebrate ourselves and have a little fun with it. The rest of the year it's that hard work and it's that grind," she said.

"It's showing up to protests, signing those petitions and making your voice heard, and remembering that we are the people, we get to set the agenda and our government needs to follow what we want."

Mélodie Bérubé, a campaign organizer for the Sudbury Worker's Centre, says workers need to make their voices heard. (Robin De Angelis/CBC)

Bérubé​ added that Labour Day is a reminder that workers drive the world and the economy.

"It's about those everyday working people that make our society function, that keep our institutions going."