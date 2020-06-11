A new hearing date for the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) planning appeal in Sudbury has been scheduled for mid-September. The hearing, originally scheduled for May 5, was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) stated in a news release June 11 that the parties involved with the LPAT proceedings met yesterday via teleconference and set a new date for Sept. 17-18.

But that date could change if the Superior Court of Justice makes a decision on an application related to the KED, which is scheduled to be heard on June 29-30, 2020. If the court makes a decision shortly after the hearing, it is possible that the LPAT hearing could be moved to August 2020.

The LPAT hearing has also been reduced from four days to two, because there will be some time-savings with moving the process online. Witnesses will be sent written questions and will submit written responses before the hearing, rather than being questioned in-person by the LPAT members.