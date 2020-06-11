Sept 17-18 new hearing date for Sudbury's Kingsway Entertainment District planning appeal
Date could be moved to August if Superior Court of Justice makes decision on application related to KED
A new hearing date for the Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) planning appeal in Sudbury has been scheduled for mid-September. The hearing, originally scheduled for May 5, was delayed due to COVID-19.
The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) stated in a news release June 11 that the parties involved with the LPAT proceedings met yesterday via teleconference and set a new date for Sept. 17-18.
But that date could change if the Superior Court of Justice makes a decision on an application related to the KED, which is scheduled to be heard on June 29-30, 2020. If the court makes a decision shortly after the hearing, it is possible that the LPAT hearing could be moved to August 2020.
The LPAT hearing has also been reduced from four days to two, because there will be some time-savings with moving the process online. Witnesses will be sent written questions and will submit written responses before the hearing, rather than being questioned in-person by the LPAT members.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.