It's the debate that never ends at Sudbury city council. During a special meeting Wednesday evening, the controversial Kingsway Entertainment District (KED) was back on the agenda again.

The meeting was a chance for councillors to listen to a presentation and discuss a report providing updated information about the project, which was first voted on by council four years ago, in June 2017. The report, from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), favours the Kingsway location over a downtown option.

While the report was for information only, that didn't stop heated debate over the merits of both the report, and the event centre project on the Kingsway.

The at times chaotic meeting lasted four hours, with the intense division on council over the KED on full display.

Concerns raised about report

Several councillors who are opposed to the KED project raised concerns about factors that were and were not considered in the report.

One of the key issues raised by several councillors is that the report factors in the economic benefit of proposed developments at the KED site, such as a casino, hotel and possible film studio. However those developments are not confirmed, and are separate from the arena that the city plans to build.

"We already have a casino in Sudbury and they're going to build a larger facility or expand where they are somewhere. So the jobs will come with it, the economic spin off will come with it, the increased revenue will come with it, regardless of where they're built," said Coun. Fern Cormier.

"So it all seems very detached to me from the event centre question."

Coun. Deb McIntosh shared a similar sentiment, noting that developments in the downtown, such as the expansion to Red Oak Villa, were not factored in, while a possible film studio with no direct ties to the KED was.

"I just want apples to apples," McIntosh said.

Ron Bidulka with PwC, said he was looking ahead to future developments, rather than ones that were already started, as well as looking at the economic impact of having various developments together on the Kingsway.

"Downtown has potential, don't get me wrong," Bidulka said. "But we don't know what they are, like they are not yet defined.

Cormier asked Bidulka if he was aware of any situations where a new or refurbished event centre in a city's downtown "has not stimulated economic development in a fairly short order," which Bidulka said he was not.

'Get it done already'

Meanwhile other councilors expressed their frustrations that the debate was even continuing.

"We're not considering what is best at this point, we've already made the decision for the Kingsway. That hasn't changed," said Coun. Robert Kirwan.

Coun. Joscelyne Landry-Altmann said she got more than 500 responses from residents in her ward, as well as some neighbouring wards, after she sent out letters, asking for people's opinions on the event centre.

She said more than twice as many respondents chose the KED compared with those who wanted a new build downtown, or renovation to the existing arena. But even within the varied responses, Landry-Altmann said one thing was consistent across the board.

"They are frustrated with the delays. The ongoing chant, the mantra, was 'get it done already,'" Landry-Altmann said.

As it stands, the current plan is to proceed with the KED project. However Coun. Geoff McCausland indicated his intention to bring forward motions at a future meeting, including one asking staff to take a closer look at what renovating the current arena could look like.