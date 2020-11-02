A group opposed to a new casino in Sudbury has withdrawn its appeal of a Superior Court ruling on the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Casino Free Sudbury took the city to court in the summer, arguing the arena and casino development had been approved in bad faith. But the judge sided with the city.

On its website, Casino Free Sudbury says it was advised the appeal court was unlikely to overturn the original decision, adding the appeal could have cost about $200,000.

"Further, a significant costs award would be added in the likely event of losing the appeal. The appeal of this decision would have resulted in only a delay of the process, which is something we have pledged not to do from the start of this campaign."

The group stated the city was also seeking costs of more than $200,000 from the original decision, so it offered a settlement to the city in exchange for withdrawing the appeal. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

Meanwhile, the casino project is still being reviewed by the provincial Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT).

The group hopes the decision will be in its favour.

"The majority of issues remain before LPAT and we expect a decision on those issues in the coming weeks/months. We are all confident of a positive decision from the LPAT, resulting in the city reconsidering this project."

The proposed casino, arena and event centre complex was planned to be completed in 2020.