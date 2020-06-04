Judges hear arguments in latest KED court case

Lawyers representing the Minnow Lake Restoration Group and the City of Greater Sudbury have made their arguments before three judges in Ontario's Divisional Court in a case that affects Sudbury's Kingsway Entertainment District (KED).

The Minnow Lake Restoration Group launched a legal appeal last summer related to a resolution passed by city council in July 2021, directing city staff to move forward with work on the event centre project. The group argues the city did not follow proper procedure leading up to that vote, and that the resolution should therefore be quashed.

The key argument from lawyer Eric Gillespie, who represents the Minnow Lake group, is that several pieces of information requested by city councillors in early 2021, including an economic impact analysis and a review of compliance with the city's Climate Energy and Emissions Plan, were not provided.

Gillespie said councillors "didn't get fully informed" on half the items they asked about, and the public was left in the dark on even more.

"And then council simply closed the debate," Gillespie said.

Gillespie argued the the result of the vote by council may have been different, had it been provided with all of the information as requested.

Information not provided, says group's lawyer

In a city council meeting in January 2021, Mayor Brian Bigger acknowledged that much had changed in the years since the KED project was first approved by council. At the time he requested city staff prepare a report "for the clarity of public and for council." At a meeting in February, councillors asked for several other items to be looked at and included in that report.

Lawyer Eric Gillespie is representing the Minnow Lake Restoration Group. (CBC)

A report from PricewaterhouseCoopers was released in June, but Gillespie said it didn't address all of the issues council had asked for. Some of those topics were covered in an email from senior city staffer Ian Wood in an email to council, but that email was not public.

"That information needed to be out there in the public realm. That information would have caused whatever it would have caused, but that never happened," Gillespie said.

No evidence to quash resolution, says city's lawyer

Tom Halinski, who is representing the city, argued Gillespie had not provided evidence to support that the result of the vote on the resolution would have been any different even if more information had been provided, or Wood's email had been made public.

Appropriate and fulsome information was provided to council. — Tom Halinski, lawyer for the City of Greater Sudbury

Halinski said the onus of proof is on the Minnow Lake Restoration Group, and that the "evidence rises nowhere near the threshold" where the resolution ought to be quashed.

Halinski also argued that by focusing only on a six-month window, the Minnow Lake Restoration Group's case ignores the larger context of what has happened over several years related to the KED.

"It's clear from the record that appropriate and fulsome information was provided to council," Halinski said both during that window, and over the several years prior.

Question of procedure

The three judges presiding over the case have reserved their decision.

Gillespie argued the case comes down to a simple issue of procedure, and Judge Thomas Lederer agreed.

"If the process was good, you lose. If the process was bad, you win. It's as simple as that," Lederer said.

If the Minnow Lake Restoration Group is successful, it would not stop the Kingsway Entertainment District altogether, but would further delay the project, at a time when the next municipal election is just over six months away.