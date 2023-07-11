Staff at Tom Davies Square may be welcoming some new neighbours to their sprawling downtown property.

A recent report presented to Sudbury city council suggests that Tom Davies Square — home to city hall and adjacent to several provincial offices — is the preferred spot for a new library and art gallery.

The city had been hoping to move forward on a downtown cultural hub plan called Junction East — a combined art gallery, multicultural centre and library — located at a site on Shaughnessy Street.

But earlier this year, council hit the pause button on the $90-million project, citing rising construction costs.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre, with support of city council, sent staff back to the drawing room charging them to come up with a reimagined vision of a cultural hub, albeit smaller and with a reduced price tag.

After a few months of consultation, city staff reported back, saying Tom Davies Square is the "best alternative option" for a downtown hub.

Ian Wood, a special assistant with the city who has been involved in the Junction East project since its inception, said the plan is still in a broad, general stage, and that staff hasn't committed to it fully.

"When I look at 199 Larch, there are some floors that are completely vacant, some only have a certain portion of that floor occupied," he said.

"There may be a potential to move some of the jigsaw pieces to create some consolidation," Wood said. "Overall we're in the range of 50 to 60,000 square feet of movement that we would need to do."

"But that's a very, very broad, inexact number. That's why we need time to really understand exactly what we require."

Moving the gallery and library into Tom Davies would also save $1.1 million in annual operating costs earmarked for the Junction East project, Wood's report says.

Consultation work is expected to continue through the summer, bringing in Indigenous communities, the Art Gallery of Sudbury, Sudbury Multicultural and Folk Arts Association, and Greater Sudbury Public Libraries to help outside consultants figure out a plan forward.

"There are still lots of things to sort through and to discuss," Wood said. "And that's why we're not presenting [council] with a comprehensive recommendation costed out at this point."

"But I am optimistic that the kind of approach that we're taking will be satisfactory to our partners and to their partners."

Staff will make a broader report to council on the project in September.