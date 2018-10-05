Sudbury jobless rate drops in September

Sudbury's jobless rate dipped to 6.4 per cent in September, down 0.3 points from August, a new Statistics Canada report says.

Employment across the country rose by 63,000 in September, driven by an increase in part-time employment.

Compared to 2017, employment was up 2.1 per cent, including the addition of 224,000 full-time jobs.

According to StatsCan, six employment groups saw an increase in the amount of people working:

construction,

finance,

insurance,

real estate, rental and leasing,

public administration, and

agriculture.

The report also says employment fell in other groups, notably information, culture and recreation.

Employment increased for private sector employees, while the number of public sector employees was little changed.

StatsCan also says that the number of self-employed workers decreased.