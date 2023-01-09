Sudbury employers urged to make changes to attract workers, job councillors say

While there are plenty of jobs available across the Sudbury area, some job councillors say the region's employers continue to struggle filling jobs that were left vacant during the pandemic.

Reggie Caverson is the executive director of Workforce Planning Sudbury and Manitoulin, an organization that compiles data on local job trends. Since creating its job board last April, the organization has consistently observed more than 3,000 new jobs posted every month.

"Sometimes it's hard for us to know if these jobs are ones that employers can't fill so they repost the job, or if people will come to the job and find its not what they want, or it just might be there aren't enough people applying," Caverson said.

"We've all seen the various restaurants that are closing on days when they normally used to be open. They just can't get enough staff."

'If you pay them well and you treat them well they will stay with you." — Reggie Caverson, executive director of Workforce Planning Sudbury and Manitoulin

In order for employers to be able to fill these vacancies, Caverson said, employers will have to make some changes.

"More and more employers are moving to try to help employees and to keep them. And as one employer said to me, 'If you pay them well and you treat them well they will stay with you."

Jessica Suban Hamilton is an organizational change manager with Spark Employment Services. The not-for profit helps clients who may face barriers in finding work, like needing to work from home or mental health issues.

Among the active job postings, at the moment, are labourers, respite workers, and early childhood educators. She also noted a big need for drivers and health care workers.

Jessica Suban Hamilton is with Spark Employment Services and helps job seekers find employment. (Submitted by Jessica Suban Hamilton)

Compared to this time last year, Suban Hamilton said, there's been a 48 per cent increase in people looking for jobs.

"Now as things are returning to a state of somewhat normal, a lot of people, I think, are feeling safer, more prepared, more familiar with the workforce of today. So we're seeing a lot more people, whereas over the last 24 months there was a lot more fear," Suban Hamilton said.

"I'm sure you've heard throughout the last couple of years, [about] the phenomenon 'the Great Resignation,' where a lot of people have had a chance to reflect on their work, on their work life. So we see a lot of people who are looking to make a change," she said.