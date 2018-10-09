Greater Sudbury Police are continuing to search for one of two men who escaped custody from the district jail on Saturday.

Gaston Gagnon was last seen shirtless, in white pants and orange shorts tucked in.

Police are asking for any information people may have concerning Gagnon's whereabouts, and say not to approach him if sighted.

Valentine Lechenko, who also escaped custody, was located Saturday evening.

An internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.