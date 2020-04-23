Looking to grab a bite to eat at a restaurant or bakery in Sudbury? Business owners say due to the rate of inflation, now, it will likely cost you more.

According to Statistics Canada, the inflation rate rose to 6.7 per cent in March, far more than economists were expecting and a full percentage point higher than February's already 30-year high.

As a result, the cost of ingredients for your favourite Sudbury spots have climbed.

Mark Browning owns Tuco's Taco Lounge and Beard's Coffee Bar and Bakery in Sudbury. He said he was most shocked to find that the price of canola oil, which the restaurant uses to fry their in-house tortilla chips, had suddenly spiked.

There's an oil thing going on obviously and not just sort of the stuff you put in your car, the stuff you put on your food too. — Mark Browning, owner of Tuco's Taco Lounge

"There's an oil thing going on obviously and not just sort of the stuff you put in your car, the stuff you put on your food too. I don't really understand it and I don't know when it's going to change," he said.

Browning said he's raised some prices at Tuco's but has yet to do so at Beard's.

"There's a limit to how much you can increase your pricing, right? So we're just having to take it on the chin a little bit," he said.

"We can move away from certain ingredients but certain ingredients, we need it. We're not going to be a bakery without flour, we're not going to be a restaurant serving Mexican style food without tortillas."

'Major increases'

Meanwhile, at Leinela's in Sudbury, head baker Aaron Laakso said the canola oil prices have managed to shock him as well. It's led him to raise the price of some of its jelly pig doughnuts, which are deep-fried in canola oil, from $6.50 to $7.75.

This is the second price increase he's had to implement. So far, he said he hasn't received any complaints about it from customers.

He said he first noticed prices start to climb with the beginning of the second year of the pandemic.

Leinela head baker Aaron Laakso says these days he's struggling to find a 20-litre bottle of canola oil priced under $40. (Bonnie Allen/CBC News)

"We've noticed major increases in all dairy products, baking ingredients like sugars, flours," he said, "You name it, everything's increased in price."

To paint a picture, Laakso added that pre-pandemic it cost him about $18.99 for a 20-litre bottle of canola oil. Now, he has trouble finding the same item for less than $40 per bottle.

The buck doesn't stop at canola oil

"We were very fortunate with people supporting local and our sales had actually increased, which was nice but with these rising of prices and everything, it's too early to know what the summer will hold," Laakso said.

It's not just canola oil that's got business owners raising prices.

For Dave Andler with Golden Grain Bakery, it's shortening and flour that's forcing him to alter his prices.

He said shortening has gone up by twenty-per cent and flour by about 25 per cent.

Both Andler and Laakso said they're not exactly sure why costs have gone up but are determined not to compromise the quality of their products.