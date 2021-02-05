A Sudbury chef and chocolatier is hoping a new scholarship will help to increase the number of Indigenous people entering the baking and pastry arts.

Tammy Maki is the owner of Raven Rising. The business first took off as an e-commerce chocolate shop, but is now getting ready to open its physical doors at the former Capitol Theatre in the city's downtown core. The building once operated as a cinema between the 1930s up until its closure in the 1980s.

While she was adopted by a Finnish family in Sudbury during the Sixties' Scoop, her biological family is Salteaux Ojibwe from White Bear First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Now, Maki said she wants to help other Indigenous people interested in the pastry arts take off and thrive.

"I discovered that not only is the baking and pastry art apprenticeships and positions sorely lacking in skilled people, but there is a very gaping hole of no Indigenous people in this career," she said, "And I'd like to see that change."

The Raven Rising Pastry Arts Scholarship for Indigenous students has committed to providing one Indigenous student each year $1,500 to help with educational costs. Maki said she has committed to providing the scholarship for the next five years.

"This scholarship will support our Indigenous students as they discover their culinary talents and gifts," Audrey Rochette, Director of Indigenous Initiatives at George Brown College wrote in an e-mail to the CBC.

"What a beautiful story to see a leader in this field giving back-miigwech Chef Maki," Rochette said.

Reflecting back on her education, Maki said it would have been nice to see something that was encouraging Indigenous students to enter the industry.

'It's a pretty big commitment for me'

"When I went to school, and it was in my forties, you go to school and you don't have an awful lot of money. Every little bit helps," Maki said.

"Like seriously, how can you not invest in the future? Especially to be able to support someone in school."

Maki said that the process of establishing the scholarship with George Brown College was relatively straightforward.

"I actually chose five or six culinary programs," she said,"If there happens to be no Indigenous students in all of those programs then the college will contact me and we'll discuss where I'd like to put that scholarship money. But every year it will be utilized for a Indigenous student."

"It's a pretty big commitment for me but it's an important commitment," she said.

Maki said the first recipient of the scholarship will be determined for the spring semester of 2022-23.