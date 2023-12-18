'I wouldn't say we're out of the dark yet,' but Sudbury Indie Cinema stays open thanks to city funding

Sudbury's Indie Cinema will stay open for at least one more year thanks to $60,000 in city funding.

The downtown movie theatre had applied to the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation for $200,000 over three years to cover rising operating costs and the shortfall left by the end of COVID-19 support programs.

"I wouldn't say we're out of the dark yet," said board chair Ian Carlyle.

"What I see for the upcoming year is a lot of hard work from our team, but it's certainly something we're willing to take on and we firmly believe in what the Indie stands for and we will work as hard as we can to keep it open."

The Greater Sudbury Development Corporation says it will require the cinema to provide regular financial and fundraising reports throughout 2024.

"It will be looking like it will be coming out in two different instalments, so there will be an initial payment up front, then we will satisfy certain reporting requirements, then receive the rest of the payment through regular funding means through them," said Carlyle.