Indie Cinema of Sudbury, Ont., is only the second Canadian theatre outside of Quebec to show Canada's official submission to the 2022 Academy Awards — and the theatre's programmer says that is bittersweet.

The Indie Cinema is screening the Quebec film Les oiseaux ivres (Drunken Birds) until Thursday, Nov. 18.

The movie tells the story of a Mexican drug-cartel worker who finds his way to rural Quebec as a migrant worker, and becomes entangled in his host family's problems.

"I mean we're excited that we can program this film in Sudbury and bring it to northern Ontario audiences," said Indie Cinema programmer Beth Mairs.

"But it's a bit depressing, I guess, to know that this film that's going to be representing our country at the Academy Awards has really not been viewed outside of Quebec, where it was produced."

The film was part of the Toronto International Film Festival selection, but has not been available in many theatres elsewhere in Canada.

Beth Mairs, the Sudbury Indie Cinema's programmer, Mairs says most movie theatres in Canada are profit driven, and screen the same Hollywood blockbusters, limiting the number of Canadian films available to most audiences. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Mairs said most movie theatres in Canada are profit driven and will screen the same Hollywood blockbusters, which limits the number of Canadian films available to most audiences.

But the Indie Cinema is a non-profit organization, she said, and does not deal with the major Hollywood studios.

She said between 20 and 25 per cent of their films are Canadian.

"I think that there's a keen interest from Canadians in seeing Canadian films, but because of this sort of cycle of not being able to get access to the films, it's breeding a sense of apathy," Mairs said.

"I do think that if we make it more available, that people will be excited to see it as opposed to this feeling that, 'Oh, this is good for me, you know, I'm going to swallow my medicine and go see a Canadian film.'"