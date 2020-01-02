Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger says 2019 was all about teamwork around the table, attributing the success of major projects – like the construction of Maley Drive and Places des Arts – to how well city council has worked together.

Seeing the completion of the $80 million dollar highway extension was one of Bigger's 2019 highlights.

Bigger said it wasn't always that easy getting politicians to see eye-to-eye.

"I mean five years ago there wasn't a lot to show for success and that's because of the division and lack of cooperation," Bigger said. "In the last five years I think the public has seen a significant amount of cooperation on council and and certainly enough to move major projects forward."

The construction of Maley Drive is one of Mayor Brian Bigger's highlights for 2019. (Submitted by the City of Greater Sudbury)

He said he often is stopped by members of the public who tell him how much they enjoy community improvements.

"When the projects are completed, people understand all the hard work that's been done by everyone on council and staff, and all levels of government to make the significant contributions to our community," he said.

Bigger says delays to the Kingsway Entertainment District have been one of the most 'frustrating' hurdles of 2019. (Jamie-Lee McKenzie/CBC)

KED delays 'frustrating'

Despite the good feelings all around, Bigger said he was left with one lingering disappointment for 2019: the failure of the Kingsway Entertainment District to gain any momentum.

The proposed casino, arena and hotel district is mired in an appeal with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal and a case before the Ontario Supreme Court filed by Sudbury business owner Tom Fortin.

The LPAT hearing is scheduled for May 2020.

"I guess my frustration from last year is the progress on the KED," Bigger said. "I'm definitely frustrated by that. But I'm also optimistic that we'll have some sort of resolution this spring."

Bigger said he's calling on supporters of the project to remain optimistic and to be patient.

"We can't throw away all the money we spent and worked on because of the delay," Bigger said. "By May we will have a much clearer picture on where we stand on the project. And again I'm optimistic that we'll have some form of resolution this spring."