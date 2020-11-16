The Great Sudbury Police Service says one of its own officers has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired when off-duty.

Police say the man was stopped Friday morning and was charged after a roadside test.

The roadside test said he had been driving with a blood alcohol concentration equal to or greater than 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood, said police.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, anyone who registers more than 80 milligrams in 100 millilitres of blood on a blood alcohol concentration test has their licence suspended for 90 days, their vehicle impounded for seven days, must pay a $550 penalty and a $281 licence re-instatement fee.

The consequences are more severe for repeat offenders.

The service says the officer started with the Greater Sudbury Police Service in April. The case has been forwarded to the professional standards bureau for investigation.

Police Chief Paul Pedersen said in a news release that the officer's actions do not reflect on the values or mission of the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

The officer will be suspended from duty with pay and may be subject to additional charges under the Police Service Act.