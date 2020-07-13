A Sudbury doctor charged with child pornography offences is in Ontario Provincial Court today.

Ian MacDonald was charged in 2019 with nine counts related to accessing and possessing child pornography.

At the time he was working at Health Sciences North, and he had his privileges at the hospital suspended while legal proceedings are in progress.

MacDonald's court dates were delayed because of the pandemic. Monday and Tuesday are scheduled for pre-trial motions, which are under a publication ban.

The trial itself will be set for a later date.