Sudbury Hydro wants to hear your priorities
Utility is making plans for capital investments, and wants its customers to help set the plan
Greater Sudbury Hydro wants to hear from its customers about priorities.
The utility is asking customers to fill out an online survey to help plan its capital projects over the next five years.
Wendy Watson, Sudbury Hydro's communications director, says the input will help the utility tailor its operation plan. The plan will then be submitted to the Ontario Energy Board, which oversees utilities in the province.
Even without customers' input, Watson says Sudbury Hydro knows that low rates and dependable service is important to customers.
"Voicing your concerns and telling us what you think in surveys like this, really is a valuable tool for us," Watson said.
"If there's a power outage due to whatever...a lightning strike or a backhoe backing into a pole, [customers] want us to be able to get the power back on as quickly and as safely as possible."
Watson added that the utility has a number of aging substations that need to be replaced. The survey will help them manage and prioritize those types of capital projects, even if customers do not realize why this work is important.
"It's pretty hard for a lay person, who doesn't know the electrical engineering demand or what the distribution system requires, it's pretty hard for them to say 'No I don't want you to do Cressy [substation] the year after next," she said. "I want you to do it five years later, because that could impair the viability and the reliability of the whole system.'"
With files from Angela Gemmill
