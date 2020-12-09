OPP investigating after human remains found in Sudbury's Long Lake area

Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating after human remains were found near Long Lake in Sudbury, Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the remains were found around 3 p.m., off of Tilton Lake Road, north of Wavey Lake Road.

They added that investigators have not confirmed the identity of the remains.

People are being asked to stay clear from the area as police continue to investigate.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Thursday.

More to come.

