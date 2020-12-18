"I guarantee your life will change."

A Sudbury father or four — who's lived on black coffee so his children could have enough food to eat — is encouraging others to not give up on finding their way out of poverty.

Hugh Jeanveau is one of the first participants of a health unit-run program called Circles, where people in poverty are matched up with others for help and support. Now he is a volunteer with Circles, helping others.

"Don't give up, don't give up. Reach out to any resources out there in the community," Jeanveau told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe during CBC Sudbury's annual foodbank fundraising broadcast, Sounds of the Season.

"I was depressed. I had major anxiety issues, low self-esteem. [It would] be months before I would leave the house. I was on ODSP. And then my son passed away. And so I just went into a downward spiral."

Jeanveau says there were many days when food was scarce.

"I would have to go to the food bank or infant food bank and have to try and get food for my kids. I tried to shield them from that as much as possible. And I think we did a good job," he recalled.

"There was plenty of nights [where I was] up all night. I would drink tons of coffee, just to try to have energy, since I wasn't eating very much. Yeah, it was it was pretty bad back then."

Jeanveau says he's grateful the food bank was there.

"They're very helpful, gave a really good quantity of food and stuff. It's always been a good experience going to the food bank. I really don't know what I would have done."

When he came across the program called "Circles" on Facebook, he was intrigued.

He signed up with a family member and learned about budgeting and coming up with a plan to find work.

"Once I was partnered with a couple of allies, my life changed so much. I eventually started working for Northern Initiative for Social Action's regional warm line. So we're almost off ODSP now. Things have gone really, really well."

He encourages others struggling with chronic poverty to check out the program, which is led by Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

"I guarantee your life will change."