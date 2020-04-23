Sudbury hospital discharges its first ventilated COVID-19 patient
'You guys are the best ... thank you' — recovered patient gives thumbs up to hospital staff
The hospital in Sudbury is celebrating a milestone in its push against the pandemic.
This week Health Sciences North posted a video of its first ventilated COVID-19 patient being discharged from hospital.
The man is resting at home and says he is not willing to do media interviews at this time.
In the video he said, "Thank you ... you guys are the best ... thank you very much," amid clapping and cheers from staff.
The hospital expressed its thanks to staff "in the Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, 6 South and to all support services at HSN, for giving us hope and making us feel safe."
