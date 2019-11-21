The Homelessness Network in Sudbury says there are between ten and fifteen people who live mainly outside in the city, even during snowstorms and extreme cold alerts.

Co-ordinator Ray Landry says the reasons they don't seek shelter inside are complex.

"It's hard to paint any group with the same brush but generally we're seeing persons who have a mistrust of institutions and the government and community services," Landry said.

"Some are frustrated with the lack of mobility in terms of gaining services and gaining housing. Some are just abjectly poor and can't afford housing in their present state without making efforts to reconnect to financial opportunities," he said.

"And of course as with many persons who are chronically homeless or living outdoors there's other human factors such as the condition of their their mental health, or whether they use substances or not."

Landry says outreach workers know where to look for them in wooded corners of the downtown where they seek refuge.

"We know most of the people who are out there, maybe not by name, but our outreach teams are able to identify them and have conversations with them on occasion if not regularly," Landry said.

"They find spaces within the city limits to pitch a tent or build a temporary shelter and make themselves as comfortable as possible in those conditions."

Landry said that he considers them "survivors" but is sure the impact on their health is a negative one.

"Their health is probably poorer than it would be if they could find stable housing and associated support and medical services," he said.