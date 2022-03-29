The mayors of two municipalities along Highway 11 say they're happy to see the province pilot a speed limit increase.

On Tuesday, the province announced that as well as permanently increasing the speed limits on several stretches of highways in Ontario, it will also pilot a 110 kilometres per hour speed limit on on Highway 400 from MacTier to Nobel, and Highway 11 from Emsdale to South River.

"Each section has been carefully chosen based on several factors, including the ability to accommodate higher speed limits," said Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney during a press conference.

The announcement was welcome news for Jim Coleman, the mayor of South River.

"I think with the double lanes going each way now as far as North Bay … it would be a reasonable decision and one that would be very welcome by the general public who are traveling in this area," Coleman said.

Retired OPP officer concerned about safety

Catherine Still, mayor of the village of Burk's Falls, which is along that 45-kilometre stretch of Highway 11, agrees.

"I think people are already driving that speed. I don't think its going to be a concern because over the years we've had great success with the highway," Still said.

Still was a paramedic for 32 years, and said she saw a dramatic decrease in fatalities when the four-lane bypass was constructed more than a decade ago.

However, highway safety advocate and former OPP officer Mark Andrews said he was "saddened" by the province's announcement, saying "no area makes sense to increase the speed limit."

Mark Andrews worked as a traffic inspector for the OPP for 32 years. (Supplied/Mark Andrews)

Andrews noted that earlier this month, OPP reported reported a 10-year high in speed-related fatalities.

While many people are already driving above the speed limit, Andrews worries increasing the limit will only make it worse.

"If they want to increase the speed then they need to change the way we do this fine structure. Because if you increase the speed and you leave the fine structure exactly the same, there is no reason not to increase that next 15 kilometres over," Andrews said.

Mulroney said the province has been working closely with law enforcement and "addressing any concerns that they raise along the way."

"As always, safety is at the forefront of our work," Mulroney said.