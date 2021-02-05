An Ontario conservation group is one step closer to acquiring about 809 hectares of land in the northeast.

Escarpment Biosphere Conservancy (EBC), a charitable land trust based out of Toronto, has set its eyes on a stretch of land between the La Cloche Ridge Conservation Reserve and Killarney Provincial Park. It also encompasses a portion of the Heaven's Gate hiking trail.

Last week, the conservation group announced it had worked out a deal with the property's current owners, the Albrecht family of South Carolina, to purchase the land for $1.65 million.

The EBC is also responsible for the protection of other areas in Ontario including the Cup and Saucer on Manitoulin.



Ted Cowan, the organization's treasurer, said it was important for his group to at least try and acquire the property, to prevent it from becoming developed land.

Cowan said the power and beauty of the land inspired the Group of Seven nearly 100 years ago. Their paintings are safe, he said, but now it is time to care for the land that inspired them.

The property stretches over about 802 hectares of wilderness. (Submitted by John Reeves)

"It's a spiritual path, the views of Manitoulin, the Great Spirit Island, a person up there knows they're on their way to somewhere special and they should be thinking of what they are and who they want to be, because today is what they have."

"That kind of a place gets people thinking and they come out of a trip, a hike like ... different people. The land speaks to them and some people get that in a cathedral or an ordinary church, other people get it from meditation but if you get it from hiking, well that's a plus. They're better for it."

Cowan said the property is home to several threatened or at-risk species including the Algonquin wolf, Blanding turtles and bald eagles.

A photograph of the sprawling piece of land from the Detroit Press in 1906. (Detroit Press 1906, Library of Congress)

Fundraiser

The group intends for the nature reserve to link La Cloche Conservation Reserve and Killarney Provincial Park, which would form a conservation zone of over 500 square kilometres.

So far, Cowan said the group has already received about $175,000 in pledges from its fundraising campaign toward the purchase, as well as a $500,000 bequest. Donations, he said, have come from all over North America.

A Manitoulin resident has even offered to match donations toward the purchase of up to $250,000, he said. The organization has until May 5 to raise the funds necessary to officially purchase the land.

The trustee for the estate of the Albrecht family said they are delighted the site is going to a conservation group.

