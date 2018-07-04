Sudbury should expect a few more days of sweltering heat, as a warm air mass continues to hang over the region.

That's according to Environment Canada, which has had a Heat Warning in effect for the region since June 29. Temperatures have ranged from the mid-to-high 30s [Celsius] with the humidity.

In addition to the daytime highs, meteorologist Gerald Cheng said temperatures overnight aren't cooling down.

"The overnight lows are not getting low enough," he said.

"They're still 18, 19, 20 [degrees] and what we've found is that when the overnight lows don't go low enough, people have a time recuperating from the heat of the day."

Festival volunteers brave heat

The heat wave hasn't put a damper on the set-up for the upcoming Northern Lights Festival Boreal. Volunteers braved temperatures as high as 37 degrees to put up tents at Bell Park on Tuesday.

"Normally I wouldn't work in this kind of heat if I could avoid it. But, you know, the festival's coming and there's no time to waste," artistic director, Max Merrifield said.

"Everyone's hanging out in the shade as much as possible, getting hydrated every minute. And actually we've taken a couple of swim breaks today. I think that was a very good idea and it felt wonderful."

The festival begins Thursday, just in time for the weather to cool down for the weekend.

According to Cheng, a cold front should move through the region at that time and bring milder temperatures.

"It's a lot more comfortable. None of this humidity at least, and certainly the overnight lows will be down to the mid-teens or even lower, so people can really take a break from this intense heat," Cheng said.

Max Merrifield is the artistic director of the Northern Lights Festival Boreal. (Robin De Angelis/CBC News)

'We want people to be prepared'

Despite the approaching cold front, Cheng is predicting an unseasonably hot July, and says people should be prepared for more 30 degree days.

"For children, for the elderly and for people with chronic diseases, this will exacerbate their conditions. It will make them feel a lot weaker," he said.

"We want people to be prepared and take the necessary precautions when the heat wave does come."

Cheng suggests staying hydrated and keeping out of the sun, particularly during the hottest time of the day.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts recommends wearing loose-fitting and breathable clothing, avoiding meals that need to be prepared in an oven, and blocking out the sun with awnings, curtains or blinds during the day.

The health unit also recommends taking a break from the heat by going to a cool place, including cooling centres at libraries and community centres across the city.