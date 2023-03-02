Hearst-Moosonee Diocese wants to rebuild trust after ignoring sexual misconduct allegations

The bishop of the Diocese of Hearst-Moosonee is addressing sexual abuse allegations against some of its priests, through a series of community meetings in the northeast.

It follows a Radio-Canada investigation released in March, which found that the diocese protected priests who faced allegations of sexual misconduct for decades.

Spanning from the 1950s to 2010s, 12 priests and volunteers are said to have abused some 40 people. Almost all the victims were minors at the time of the alleged abuse.

The diocese, now known as Hearst-Moosonee, is about three hours northwest of Timmins, Ont., and comprises about two dozen parishes, many along the northern edge of Highway 11, deep in the boreal forest.

Bishop Pierre-Olivier Tremblay says so far, he's met with more than 450 parishioners on his tour of the region. He said he hopes to give community members the space to express their concerns and feelings about the abuse allegations.

He also said the diocese would like to rebuild trust with the communities, "When trust is broken it takes a lot of time."

However, the bishop said he's prepared that some people's trust cannot be earned back.

"If somebody don't feel that they can trust us then that's where they are. And we have to live with that. It's important to respect all of us," he said.

The bishop said the diocese plans to make an offer of support and offer reparations to the victims of the alleged abuse but could not confirm when that would happen or what that would include. He added that the diocese is working with a social worker in meetings with the victims.

He told CBC News the diocese now performs police background checks for all its employees and volunteers to prevent future instances of abuse.

'Not transparent enough'

Yvan Tremblay was at a meeting held in Kapuskasing last month. He attends Immaculate Conception. He is not a victim of the abuse allegations.

He said the meeting was frustrating and ultimately caused him to walk out.

"He was just there, I think, to kill the time and try to calm the big storm in the diocese but I think for me, it was not the way to do it. I think it was not transparent enough," he said.

"He's the one that has to take all the responsibility of all that."

For instance, Tremblay wanted to know whether the priests accused of the sexual abuse are still receiving pay from the diocese. He said that at the time, the bishop was unable to answer him.

"I was not able to stay there because I know he will answer no questions at all," Tremblay said.

Following the meeting, the bishop confirmed in a Facebook post, that all the priests involved in the abuse allegations no longer serve under the diocese and don't receive pay.