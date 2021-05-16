All adults in Public Health Sudbury and Districts — and the province — are now eligible to book COVID vaccines.

That had booking lines across Ontario humming yesterday, starting at 8 a.m., with some complaining of hour-long waits and trouble getting through.

But in the Sudbury district, public health nurse Natalie Philippe says waits have been reasonable.

"It could happen that when you're calling, the lines may be a little bit busy in terms of reaching the queue," she said.

"When the new groups have been identified, there's always a bit of an increase there."

That sudden increase in pressure on the booking system usually eases, she notes, and getting an appointment is an easy process.

"There are options to when it comes to booking your appointments. Probably the easiest way would be through the online, through the ministry online platform," Philippe said.

"There's also a call. If you can't get into the queue, it will have a voice message that says to try an alternate line. So there's two lines that you can call. And in addition to that, it will say 'call back later.'"

Additional clinics will be added as more vaccines are made available to PHSD.

"We're quite excited to see that more vaccines are coming locally, more clinics are available, and more people are interested in receiving the vaccines," she continued.

"That's really good to see those numbers, in terms of bookings going up."

In the health unit's catchment area, about 88,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccination and about 10,000 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

The province says it plans to start vaccinating children aged 12 and older with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot from May 31 onwards. However the Porcupine Health Unit has already started taking vaccine appointments for youth aged 12 and older as the community grapples with a recent rise in COVID-19 infections.