Sudbury area health unit unveils details on local vaccine rollout

Sudbury's health unit says it has put out a roadmap to put the COVID-19 pandemic in its rear-view mirror.

"When the vaccine arrives locally, we want to get it into the arms of eligible residents as rapidly as possible," said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

The local vaccination program will roll out in three phases:

Phase 1 (January to March): vaccines will be offered to residents of congregate living for seniors, like long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes, including staff and essential care givers; health care workers; adult (16+) First Nations, Métis, and Inuit populations; and adult chronic home care recipients (16+).

Phase 2 (April to August): essential workers; adults aged 60+; staff and residents of additional congregate settings for example shelters and group homes; at-risk populations; and remaining adults aged 16 to 59 will be able to get vaccinated.

Phase 3 (September and ongoing): all remaining eligible populations who wish to be vaccinated will be able to do so.

The health unit says the vaccines will be administered in long-term care and retirement homes, through mass vaccination clinics, and practice-based clinics in specific provider settings such as primary care offices and pharmacies.

"I know the question that is top of mind for many of us is, 'When will I get the vaccine?'," Sutcliffe said.

"Answering that question is very difficult because ... it is dependent on vaccine supply from the province."

She notes that everyone still needs "a big dose of patience and ongoing commitment to COVID-19 prevention measures."

Public Health staff, community paramedicine, primary care providers, hospitals, and pharmacies are all anticipated to be involved in vaccinating eligible residents.

Their goal is to vaccinate "at least 75 per cent of eligible recipients in the service area," Sutcliffe said.