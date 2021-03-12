Some people in the Sudbury region were disappointed to discover yesterday that the health unit has not yet transitioned to the provincial booking system.

The Ontario government launched the system Monday for people who are 75 years and older to make their appointments.

But that doesn't mean everyone is eligible to do so yet.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts says the health unit is still vaccinating high-priority people in phase one including, those who are 80 and over.

Many people in the region tried to make appointments yesterday, including Claire Todd, whose 78-year-old mother lives in Sudbury. Todd says she was looking forward to making sure her mother was vaccinated so she could come for a visit after a year apart.

"I really felt like this was going to be the first day on our road of getting back together and it wasn't, so that's been hard," she said.

"She lives in a really great condominium community where everyone is helping each other so I don't have immediate concerns for her health ... but it's been a long lonely year for her."

The health unit reports it will transition to the provincial booking system, possibly next week.

"So we're right on track and we're right where we should be," said program manager Nastassia McNair.

"And we're hoping to move to age-75-plus, as per phase two requirements, which are set to kick off in April."

McNair says it's possible that some communities in Ontario are vaccinating people who are 75 and over.

"We do know that in the context of limited vaccine supply, that we roll out vaccine as efficiently and safely as possible, as soon as we receive the vaccine. So like anything, I think moving on to the next phase would, of course, depend on supply."

She notes that PHSD is moving the vaccination process at the pace they planned.

"We are not behind. We are right on track for phase one. In fact, we are hoping to move to phase two as of next week."

The North Bay and Parry Sound Health Unit is on the provincial system, but it's asking people to hold off on booking appointments for those 75-79 while it finishes vaccinating those in the first phase.