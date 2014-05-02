Public health officials in Sudbury are promoting a campaign designed to change the way people think about HIV.

The goal of the U = U campaign is to help eliminate the stigma around HIV.

Many of those living with HIV still experience stigma that can hold them back from accessing prevention help, testing, and treatment.

Many people still don't understand how the virus spreads, says Ginette Cyr, a public health nurse with Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"Undetectable equals untransmittable"

"What this means is that someone who's had undetectable viral loads for at least six months has essentially no chance of transmitting HIV to their sexual partners," she said.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is endorsing the U = U campaign to help ensure the proper information is getting out.

The campaign lets people know there are ways to live a healthy life with HIV.

"If [HIV in the blood is] undetectable by the laboratory machines, it means that the person cannot infect or transmit HIV to their sexual partner through sexual acts."

Cyr says undetectable viral loads mean that the virus can't be spread through sex, however HIV could still be spread through sharing needles.

She adds that researchers don't have enough information about sharing needles, so the U = U campaign only focuses on the sexual transmission of HIV.

Ginette Cyr is a public health nurse who works in the sexual health clinic at Public Health Sudbury and District. (CBC)

Cyr says those infected with HIV still need to take all their medications properly, and have regular tests to make sure they're still undetectable.

She adds that partners can feel safer knowing that if a condom breaks there's no risk of spreading HIV to the other partner.

The campaign helps reduce the stigma, meaning the person living with HIV doesn't have to be afraid to talk about it with their loved ones. Cyr says there are still many people who don't realize how the virus spreads.

"We've known for years and years that you can still hug and kiss the people that you love, and now being able to engage in sexual activity with your partner without having the fear of infecting them with the HIV virus. That's huge."

In 2015, there were 182 people living with HIV, within the area covered by Public Health Sudbury and District.