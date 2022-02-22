Sudbury students 'strongly recommended' to continue masking by local health unit

Public Health Sudbury and Districts is "strongly" recommending students, staff, teachers, volunteers and visitors continue to wear masks in schools even though it is no longer required.

In March, the province lifted mask mandates in most indoor settings in Ontario, including inside schools.

At that time, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, said masking was "now a choice."

"Very few children have had to be admitted as a cause for COVID and/or into the intensive care unit," he told CBC in March.

But last week, the health unit in Sudbury sent out a letter to students and educators, encouraging them to wear masks in schools.

"The pandemic is not really over and we're concerned about the spread," Natalie Phillipe, a public health nurse with the health unit said.

"The best form of protection with COVID-19 is really applying layers of protection and seeking vaccination and masks have proven to really be effective."

She added the messaging the health unit is putting out is to strongly recommend mask wearing at this time in schools.

"We would like to see the government of Ontario reinstate these guidelines as well," she said.

"But at this time, it's just a strong recommendation."

According to provincial data, student absenteeism in Sudbury schools ranges between zero and 50 per cent.

'Not shocked'

The letter isn't a surprise to at least one teachers' union. Liana Holm, the president of ETFO Rainbow Teacher Local, said her union has been calling for masking to stay in place in schools.

"We came right out as soon as we heard about the fact that the masks were going to not be mandatory anymore from the province," she said.

"Doing it right after March break [it was] very, very likely that the numbers were going to spike, which is what we saw here. So I'm not shocked at all that the health unit is asking us here to keep our masks on."

Holms said she has had "split reaction" on the issue from teachers she represents.

"We have some members who feel that the masks don't do us any good," she said.

"And we have members who also feel that kids are simply wearing masks in school because they don't want to get sick or they care for people who are immunocompromised. And they're very, very, very worried."

Holms said currently, there are issues finding occasional teachers to fill in for permanent staff who are sick or isolating. She said when a supply teacher can't be found, those students are moved into another classroom.

"That puts extra stress on an already stressed system, an already stressed workforce of teachers who are now having to deal with five, six, seven, ten kids that aren't usually in their class that day," she said.

"And then the anxiety goes up."

Holms said her union is continuing to push for students to wear masks until the end of the school year.