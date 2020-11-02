Sudbury's medical officer of health says additional help is being hired to administer flu shots — including student nurses.

Health officials are recommending as many people as possible get a flu shot this year during the pandemic.

But some people are reporting they're having a hard time getting a shot.

Dr. Penny Sutcliffe with Public Health Sudbury and Districts says the health unit is starting to take appointments for the vaccine.

"This year we're picking up a little bit to make sure that we can offer vaccines," she said.

"This is what we've done in the past with casual nurses, as well as students, to help us on a short term basis. [They are] properly trained, properly supervised, etc., so we can increase our capacity to give the vaccine."

Sutcliffe says that, before pharmacies were allowed to administer vaccines, the health unit did hold flu shot clinics.

But just recently, the Rexall Pharmacy chain cancelled its appointments due to a lack of supply. Other pharmacies have also reported shortages.

And demand for the flu shot is up, Sutcliffe says.

"We distributed or administered about 45,000 doses last year. So far this year, we're up to about 50,000 doses and we have another 3,000 doses on the way. So the numbers are higher in terms of the amount of vaccine that we have and demand is higher."

Sutcliffe says the province sends the vaccines to health units, and from there they are distributed to local health care providers. Pharmacies procure their own supply directly from the province.

An informal online CBC Sudbury survey show many people across the northeast are finding different ways to get the flu shot this year — including pharmacies, community public health clinics (such as at the Legion), workplaces, doctors' offices, and nurse practitioner clinics.

While some say getting a flu shot this year was "easy peasy," others say they had to deal with cancellations and long line-ups.

"I tried to get it at the pharmacy ... they ran out," one survey respondent said.

"My doctor posts on Facebook when he has it so my husband and I got it two days ago at his office."

Another respondent said they tried getting the flu shot at two different places.

"Both were out of vaccine and weren't sure when they'd be getting more," they said.

"As an essential worker who does not have the option of working from home and staying away from the public, I'm furious that there was this huge campaign to get everyone to get their flu shot this year and then not even have enough vaccine. There's a good chance that I won't get it this year if it takes too long."

Other survey participants said they've been waiting more than a month to get their flu shots.

"I can't afford to be out for a week with the flu."

