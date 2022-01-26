Can sexual orientation or gender expression affect the level of health care people receive in northeastern Ontario? A new study at Laurentian University is working to find out.

Brandon McIsaac is the lead researcher with the study and identifies as a member of the queer community. He was drawn to the topic of health equity as a result of his own experiences with the health care system.

"They haven't always been super ideal. And some of those experiences have come down to assumptions made about what my health is and maybe where I end up in those positions based off of stereotypes, I suppose," he said.

"Then I went on to pursue health studies, other research studies related to health, and in my work with queer individuals I noticed that those sentiments that I had were shared by many others," McIsaac said.

"People are feeling that their physicians, their nurses, their social workers, their counselors don't understand how their experiences might differ from heterosexual folk."

Surprising feedback

The study is using a mix method which will include the gathering of both quantitative and qualitative data from an online survey, which provides participants the opportunity to recount their health experiences within the last two years.

The survey has already received more than 200 participants since it was launched at the beginning of January, McIsaac said, and the keen interest expressed by participants so far points to the real need for documented data on the subject.

Much of the current information on health equity as it relates to sexual orientation and gender expression, McIsaac said, centres on the experiences of people in urban settings, which is unlike those in the vast rural landscape of northern Ontario.

While McIsaac said he's surprised by the interest in the survey, the experiences shared by LQBTQ participants have not been surprising. He added that the barriers to health care are quite apparent in the preliminary data gathered.

Reference tool

Once the data is analyzed and released, McIsaac said he hopes to develop the information into a reference tool for doctors, nurses and social workers to use when treating LGBTQ patients and clients.

"Research shows that on average, health care professionals in professional health programs receive less than four hours of queer-related health education in a four year curriculum.

"My hope is that this document will provide them with a resource and a space to recognize their own weaknesses, which is part of our professional regulation," McIsaac said.

The data is expected to be analyzed and released by the end of April, McIsaac said.