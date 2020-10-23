Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says Halloween is on this year, but with a number of safety precautions.

Bigger says trick-or-treating is permitted, but people are urged to travel only with members of their own household — and masks or face coverings must be worn at all times. People are being asked to practice physical distancing.

For those houses where the lights are out, the Mayor is suggesting people walk on by, "as people may be choosing not to hand out candy because of health concerns."

"And do not trick-or-treat or hand out candy if you are sick," he added.

In a statement released yesterday, the mayor thanked Sudburians for being diligent in helping to stop the spread of COVID in the community. He noted the city received just one complaint about social gatherings over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

"If you're choosing alternative ways to celebrate Halloween, there are plenty of options, including virtual activities, at-home scavenger hunts, and much more," Bigger said.

"For our teens and adults, I encourage you to skip the in-person parties and instead host a virtual party or share your spooky costumes on social media. Remember, gathering restrictions remain in place: 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors are allowed under provincial legislation, following masking, sanitizing and distancing protocols, but non-essential gatherings of any size should be limited. Stick with members of your household for indoor activities."

The city has made posters available on its website and social media pages that people can post in their windows to let others know if they are handing out treats or skipping the tradition this year.