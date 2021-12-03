Sudbury gym draws inspiration from 'American Ninja Warrior'

A new gym in Greater Sudbury takes inspiration from the TV show American Ninja Warrior for a unique approach to fitness.

The Nickel City Ninja Academy offers a number of balance and climbing obstacles for participants of all ages.

"It's going through different ways to move our body, but in a safe way," said owner Patrick Drolet.

Drolet said he is a big fan of the TV show, in which contestants attempt to complete a number of obstacle courses that get increasingly difficult.

He even applied to appear on the show, but that goal was dashed because it is only open to Americans. So instead, he helped start a ninja league in Canada, where he has competed in a number of different cities.

He said he was invited to the world finals in Las Vegas, but was unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"I love the competition. I love the athletes, and the number one thing with the sport is everybody's included," he said.

To share that love for the new sport, Drolet offers programs for children as young as three and adults of all ages.

Their new upgraded space in Coniston is due to open in the new year, but Drolet is offering classes at his current space, along Sudbury's Lorne Street.



