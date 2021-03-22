Sudbury Grotto gets security system to deter vandalism

The Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Sudbury has a new security system in place thanks to a local company that installed the equipment at a greatly reduced cost.

The popular location, which overlooks Sudbury's downtown, has faced issues with vandalism in recent years. In 2020, five statues on the property were decapitated.

David Sirois, who acts as the liaison between the Friends of the Grotto group and the diocese of Sault Ste. Marie, said adding security cameras to the site has been a hot topic for years.

"I think the people who go there to actually enjoy it for what it is intended to be will be fine with it there," he said. "We've gotten a lot of comments over the years of having security cameras from those individuals, so I'm sure they'll be happy to hear that we have them now and hopefully that will reduce the impact of other vandalism happening to the site."

Sirois said the threat of vandalism has gotten worse in recent years. The Friends of the Grotto applied for a grant to set up a security system last year, but as vandalism continued, they decided to go ahead with the project before hearing back on their application. The group found substantial community support to get the work completed.

Local business installs security system

A Sudbury-based company called Smartech Installations set up seven state-of-the-art cameras on the property.

Dominique Lalande owns the company, and said such an installation would normally cost around $25,000 for the equipment and labour involved. He did it for less than $4,000.

Lalande said he did the job at a reduced rate to honour the memory of Marguerite Groulx, the long-time president of Friends of the Grotto. She died in March 2020.

The late Marguerite Groulx was a key advocate for the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Sudbury. She was part of the team that got a road built up to the park. The new security system was installed in her honour. (Submitted by Robert Groulx)

"We did it in her honour, and we decided to put together a proposal for the diocese to donate a sophisticated CCTV system, to be able to to protect the best interest of the grotto," Lalande said.

He said the camera system his company installed covers the entire property, including the adjacent parking lot.

Smartech struck a deal with Vianet to connect the cameras to a nearby tower site free of charge in perpetuity. Lalande said this is something the internet provider would not normally do, but it made an exception because of the significance of the property to Sudbury's downtown area.

Marguerite's son, Robert Groulx, said he is proud of his mom's legacy. "You know, it's a beautiful place on the mountain, and it's really for everybody," he said. "That's really what she intended. To have it be more accessible for everybody to enjoy."

The cameras became operational on August 27. Sirois said he expects the replacement statues to be installed either this fall or in the early spring of 2022.